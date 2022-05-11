Mason City native nominated to be a federal judge

WASHINGTON, DC – A Mason City native is nominated for a federal judgeship.
Stephen Locher has been picked by President to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Iowa. Locher was recommended for the post by both of Iowa’s U.S. Senators, Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst. That recommendation followed a unanimous endorsement by an Iowa-based judicial selection commission convened by the senators.
Here’s is Senator Grassley’s introduction of Locher at the Senate Judiciary Committee:
“Today we have five judicial nominees before us, with two circuit court nominees and three district court nominees. One of the district court nominees has been nominated to fill Judge Jarvey’s seat in the Southern District of Iowa. I wanted to thank Chairman Durbin for scheduling Judge Locher’s hearing. I’m happy to introduce Judge Stephen Locher to the committee today.”
“After Judge Jarvey said that he would be retiring in March 2022, Senator Ernst and I set up our judicial selection commission. The commission was comprised of well-respected members of the Iowa legal community. They spent hundreds of hours reviewing and interviewing all of the applicants. The commission unanimously supported Judge Locher. I’m pleased that the White House accepted Senator Ernst’s and my recommendation.”
“You can see why Judge Locher received our support. He was born and raised in Iowa. Judge Locher has diverse legal experience and exceptional credentials. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame and Harvard Law School, he clerked for Judge John Gibson on the Eighth Circuit.”
“Now, he started out his career at a firm in Chicago. But we decided not to hold that against him too much. He came back to Iowa. He served as an Assistant United States Attorney for several years, and he focused on prosecuting white-collar crime.”
“After five years as a prosecutor, he moved to the law firm Belin McCormick. He worked on both criminal and civil cases. His practice included everything from working on class actions involving data security to litigation over the Clean Water Act involving drainage districts.”
“In 2021, he was chosen to serve as a magistrate judge for the Southern District of Iowa. He’s served Iowa in that role for nearly a year.”
“With his impeccable credentials, experience in both civil and criminal law and his trial experience, Judge Locher is well-qualified to serve as a federal district court judge. It is my pleasure to support his nomination.”