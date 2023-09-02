Mason City National Guard soldiers are welcomed home

WATERLOO, Iowa – National Guard soldiers from Mason City who’ve been deployed to Poland since November 2022 are now back home.
Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel was there to greet members of the 1133rd Iowa National Guard at the Waterloo Regional Airport on Friday.
The roughly 160 soldiers of the 1133rd Transportation Company, based out of Mason City and Iowa City, were sent to Poland in support of "Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce." The Iowa National Guard says they provided providing critical logistical support, transportation services, and assistance to the local communities, logging more than 1.5 million miles driven during their 10 months deployment.