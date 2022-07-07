Mason City mural aims to 'Build CommUNITY'

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new mural is taking shape in downtown Mason City!
The northern wall of the Mason City Community Health Center is being transformed into a canvas for the 'Building CommUNITY' mural. The mural is part of a new program from the Mason City Chamber of Commerce that aims to foster diversity and encourage more folks to move to town.
Zoie Papouchis has her name on murals around town as of recent. This mural, however, will be painted a bit differently: businesses and residents are signing up for slots to fill in the spots in this 'paint by number' mural.
"I feel like I've been leaving my mark, and I feel like it's going to keep progressing that way. I hope having people up close and personal with a project like this is going to show them how much goes into these murals."
She believes the hands-on, volunteer approach with the mural can also help foster community ownership in this work of art.
"Being able to have a hands on project where people are going to drive past and see that they helped paint something that will be here for years and years."
Depending on weather, the hope is to have it complete by next weekend.
"Building CommUNITY" will be part of the Mason City Chamber of Commerce's Worksite Wellness Committee program of work, and all Chamber members, regardless of size, are invited to participate by adopting a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) program, taking the North Iowa DEI pledge, and participating in training.
For more information about the program, email chamber@masoncityia.com.