Mason City Municipal Airport awarded $1.2M in funds for new terminal

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa. - The Mason City Municipal Airport was awarded grant funding through the United States Department of Transportation's Federal Aviation Administration to help improve its infrastructure Monday.
A sum of $1,215,000 has been allocated toward adding on to a new terminal that is in the process of being constructed at the airport.
The funding comes from a larger $1 billion grant through the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Terminal Program, an initiative aimed at improving the nation's airports.
The airport's goal is to use the funding to create a jetway boarding bridge to improve the experience of passengers getting on and off their planes.
Currently, passengers are required to go outside to board their flight. In adding this new bridge, flyers are anticipated to have more ease during the boarding process.
"Today, when you board an airliner in Mason City, you do walk across the ramp out in the elements - the snow and rain and wind," said Dave Sims, airport manager of Mason City Municipal Airport.
"There is a ramp that our airline has that can service their aircraft," Sims said. "But, one of the shortcomings is if we have larger charter aircraft or other large aircraft come in, we don't have a way to board those."
The jetway will be installed as part of the larger terminal construction project set to finish during the summer of 2024.