Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena planning for upcoming events

MASON CITY, Iowa - Though the Mason City Toros inaugural season came to an abrupt end last weekend with a loss to Granite City, the North Iowa Bulls are continuing to take to the ice at the Mason City Multi-Purpose Arena as they vie for a playoff spot. Throughout the season, attendance figures have reached anywhere between 1,100-1,500 people.
But as the hockey season enters the home stretch, home ice will soon be melted down for the season, as the arena is set for a full events schedule in the spring and summer months. So far, the arena is already booked to host wrestling tournaments and graduation ceremonies, as well as MMA and UCF events.
Ethan McHenry is not only the arena's manager, he's also coach of the bantam hockey team. He's excited to see the arena truly live up to be multi-purpose.
"People want to use this awesome building and the things we can do with it is super cool, to create an awesome environment for anyone to come."
With the buzz around the redevelopment of Downtown, he notes of the arena being a key piece of that transformation that can help draw more visitors, and money, to the River City.
"Sometimes, I hear people say, 'it's hard to believe this is in Mason City.' But I feel like we're in the right direction. A lot of updates, a lot of cool stuff is coming, especially with this as our foundation we can build off of. It's really awesome to show off for anyone to come."
McHenry says he is working on securing musicians to host concerts at the arena, and is interesting in acquiring flooring that can allow the venue to host basketball tournaments.