Mason City men plead not guilty in deadly Cedar Falls shootout

WATERLOO, Iowa – Two Mason City men are pleading not guilty in connection to a fatal shootout in Cedar Falls that killed a Clear Lake teen.
Brandon Javon Mitchell, 25, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser. Daniel Martez Judon IV, 24, is accused of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Waterloo police say Mitchell, Judon, and Arthur Craig Lang, 19 of Clear Lake, were in a vehicle in Cedar Falls on February 6 when a confrontation with several pedestrians escalated into gunfire. Lange was killed in the shootout and police say Mitchell critically injured another man named Darius Holt.
Investigators say the incident began in the area of West 22nd Street and College Street.
Court documents state Judon is scheduled to stand trial on April 26. No trial date is listed for Mitchell.