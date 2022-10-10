Mason City mayor says state money will help create 'world-class bike park'

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mayor Bill Schickel says a $4.5 million in state funds will create a “world-class bike park” just north of kayak/white water area near 12th Street in Mason City.
Mayor Schickel, City Administrator Aaron Burnett, Cerro Gordo County representatives, and members of North Iowa Human Powered Trails, the Mason City Park Board, and Mason City Active Living and Transportation held a press conference Monday to celebrate the support of what they’re calling a “transformational project.”
“The nearest comparable facility is the Railyard Pike Park in northern Arkansas which currently draws more than 1,000 bicyclists a week from across the country, including many from Iowa,” says Mayor Schickel. “In addition to the bike park, it will enable us to enhance and link our current trails the length of the Winnebago River and help pay for a downtown Riverwalk.”
The project will include new single-track trails, a new bike park and pump track, and key connectors in the North Iowa trails system.
“Mason City already has an international reputation for the arts and music,” says Mayor Schickel. “This will jump start our plans to make North Iowa a haven for outdoor recreation as well.”
The state announced the funding for this project on Friday.