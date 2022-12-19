Mason City man who police had to disarm is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who had to be disarmed by Mason City police is sentenced.
Shone Dewayne Owens, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts involving a firearm. He was ordered Monday to spend three to five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended mental health treatment.
Owens was arrested on February 17 after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of N. Federal Avenue. Mason City police said they could hear a woman yelling inside an apartment as they arrived.
Court documents state Owens slammed the door on officers and would not let them in. When police forced their way inside the apartment, they say Owens was holding a handgun and had to be disarmed.