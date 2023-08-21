 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 102 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota and
southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday
evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mason City man wanted for mischief is now facing drug charges

  • 0
Michael Williams

Michael Williams

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted man is facing new drug charges after being arrested in Mason City.

Michael Dean Williams, 53 of Mason City, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Law enforcement apprehended Williams around 4 pm Sunday in the area of 13th Street SE and South Kentucky Avenue.  Investigators say a search found a small plastic baggie in Williams’ pocket that held over seven grams of meth.  Court documents state Williams also carried a small hygiene bag with him that contained marijuana, other plastic baggies, a digital scale, a glass pipe used for smoking meth, and a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana.

A warrant was issued for Williams on August 17 after he failed to appear for a court hearing on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief.  Williams was accused of throwing a brick at someone’s car in that case.

Tags

