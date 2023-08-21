Mason City man wanted for mischief is now facing drug charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted man is facing new drug charges after being arrested in Mason City.
Michael Dean Williams, 53 of Mason City, is accused of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana-1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Law enforcement apprehended Williams around 4 pm Sunday in the area of 13th Street SE and South Kentucky Avenue. Investigators say a search found a small plastic baggie in Williams’ pocket that held over seven grams of meth. Court documents state Williams also carried a small hygiene bag with him that contained marijuana, other plastic baggies, a digital scale, a glass pipe used for smoking meth, and a glass pipe used for smoking marijuana.
A warrant was issued for Williams on August 17 after he failed to appear for a court hearing on a charge of fifth-degree criminal mischief. Williams was accused of throwing a brick at someone’s car in that case.