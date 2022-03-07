 Skip to main content
Mason City man wanted for gunfire and theft is back in custody

MASON CITY, Iowa – A wanted man is back in custody and facing new charges in Cerro Gordo County. 

Dylan James Mitchell, 30 of Mason City, was re-arrested on Sunday.  A warrant was issued for him after he missed a court hearing on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.  Law enforcement says Mitchell fired a handgun several times on October 19, 2021, inside a building in the 500 block of 6th Street NW in Mason City. 

A woman inside the building with Mitchell told investigators she felt in danger of being seriously hurt. 

Mitchell is now also facing a charge of first-degree theft.  A criminal complaint filed in January accuses him of being in control of a stolen vehicle in December 2020.  Court documents state Mitchell left a Glock airsoft gun behind in the vehicle.  Investigators say the stolen vehicle was worth over $10,000 and it was recovered in Mason City. 

Mitchell is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.