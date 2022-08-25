Mason City man to stand trial swiftly for convenience store robbery

MASON CITY, Iowa – The man accused of choking a clerk and robbing a Mason City convenience store is getting a speedy trial.
Pierre Raki Dunson, 39 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree robbery.
Mason City police say Dunson entered the Yes Way in the 1300 block of 4th Street SW around 5 pm on August 7, grabbed the store clerk from behind, and choked them. Dunson then allegedly ordered the clerk to give him money out of the cash register and left with more than $300.
Police say Dunson threatened the clerk with death if the robbery was reported.
A trial is now set to begin on September 20.