Mason City man to stand trial over three pounds of meth

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial date is set for a man allegedly caught with around three pounds of methamphetamine.
Juan Pulido Jr., 50 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy with intent to deliver meth.
He was arrested the morning of September 28 after Pulido was pulled over by law enforcement near the intersection of S. Illinois Avenue and 6th Street SE in Mason City.
Court documents state a search of Pulido’s vehicle found almost a pound of meth and a search of his home turned up close to two pounds of meth, along with cash, packaging, and scales.
His trial is scheduled to begin on December 13.