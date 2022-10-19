Mason City man to stand trial for stolen truck

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of stealing a truck is pleading not guilty.
Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, is charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. Investigators say he loaded his bike into the back of a truck that didn’t belong to him on September 28 and drove away.
The owner of the truck told law enforcement he saw the vehicle drive away from his home in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City and the truck was seen a short time later in the area of Highway 65 and B-20.
Conway is scheduled to stand trial on November 29.