Mason City man to stand trial for stealing from dependent adult

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a dependent adult is pleading not guilty.
Michael Edward Studer, 62 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree theft and financial exploitation of an older individual.
Court documents state Studer used his Power of Attorney to transfer or withdraw more than $50,000 from the bank account of a dependent adult between June 2021 and December 2022. Investigators say the victim’s home fell into foreclosure because of that theft.
Studer is scheduled to stand trial beginning February 28.