Mason City man to stand trial for murder of young woman

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of killing a woman and then setting her body on fire is pleading not guilty.
Dominick Daniel Degner, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial beginning April 19 on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree arson.
Court documents state Degner beat Tonette Wolfe, 24, to death and then used gasoline to set fire to Wolfe’s body and a home in the 100 block of N. Tennessee Avenue in Mason City. Investigators say Degner started the fire to try and conceal his crime.
Court documents state Wolfe may have been killed as early as September 4, 2021, while the fire was set on September 7, 2021. Wolfe’s body was found after the blaze was extinguished.
Degner was arrested on December 17, 2021, and remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1 million bond.