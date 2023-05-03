Mason City man to stand trial for meth, stolen motorcycle

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested for driving a stolen motorcycle is pleading not guilty.
Zachary Leroy Jensen, 33 of Mason City, is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 18 for second-degree theft and possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense.
Jensen was arrested on April 5 after he was caught driving a stolen 1979 Honda Twinstar motorcycle in the 900 block of N. Adams Ave. Investigators say the bike had been reported stolen on March 3, the vehicle identification number had been partially ground off, and Jensen was driving it using a screwdriver.
Law enforcement says meth was also found in Jensen’s pocket.