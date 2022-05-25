Mason City man to stand trial for meth, more than a pound of marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man arrested during a Cerro Gordo County drug sweep is pleading not guilty.
Felix Allen Arp, 30 of Mason City, is charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine, intent to deliver marijuana, intent to deliver a controlled substance, and two counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Arp was arrested on May 5 after search warrants were executed at five locations in Mason City and one in Manly. Law enforcement says Arp was found in possession of 21.65 grams of methamphetamine and more than a pound of marijuana.
His trial is scheduled to start on July 26.