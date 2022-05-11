 Skip to main content
Mason City man to stand trial for meth, loaded gun

Demetirus Flores

Demetirus Flores/CG County Jail. 

MASON CITY, Iowa – Police say he was caught with a loaded gun and meth.  He says he’s not guilty.

Demetirus Chico Flores Jr., 34 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of a firearm as a domestic abuser, failure to use a drug tax stamp, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, and possession of marijuana-1st offense.

Flores was arrested on April 8 in the area of 4th Street NW and N. Monroe Avenue in Mason City.  Court documents say he had in his possession a small amount of marijuana, a loaded firearm, and 33. 8 grams of meth.

Flores is scheduled to stand trial on July 26.