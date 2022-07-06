 Skip to main content
Mason City man to stand trial for kidnapping and sex abuse

Moises Erreguin-Labra

MASON CITY, Iowa – A trial has been set over a kidnapping and sexual assault in Mason City.

Moises Erreguin-Labra, 23 of Mason City, is charged with first-degree kidnapping-sexual abuse/torture and assault causing bodily injury or mental illness.

Investigators say Labra abducted his victim in early June, holding the victim captive and assaulting them for several days.  Court documents state the victim and Erreguin-Labra knew each other.

Labra has pleaded not guilty and his trial is scheduled to begin on August 23

