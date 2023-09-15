Mason City man to stand trial for burglary at Hancock County bar

GARNER, Iowa – A man accused of robbing a bar in Hancock County is pleading not guilty.
Ryan Sergei Marek, 32 of Mason City, is now set to stand trial starting October 18 for third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree theft.
Law enforcement says Marek broke through the front door of the 2nd Chances Bar and Grill in Woden on February 4, 2022. He allegedly stole bottles of liquor and damaged all the gaming machines in the bar and the digital jukebox to get any change inside.
A warrant was issued for Marek in December 2022 and he was arrested in August.