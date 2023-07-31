Mason City man to be sentenced for three meth crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man facing five drug charges is pleading guilty to three of them.
Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 45 of Mason City, is now due to be sentenced on September 18 for two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine.
Dodge was accused of selling meth to someone working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office twice in September 2022 and once in October 2022. Court documents state Dodge was then found with meth and a drug pipe at a Mason City Restaurant on October 18, 2022. That led to three charges of delivery of meth and one charge for possession.
Dodge was then arrested on June 8, 2023, after missing a court hearing and investigators say Dodge had in his possession two plastic baggies containing over five grams of meth. He was charged with drug possession again.