Mason City man takes plea deal over gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A case of gunfire inside a Mason City building ends with a plea deal.

Dylan James Mitchell, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of carrying weapons for an incident on October 19, 2021.  He was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Mason City police say Mitchell was inside a building in the 500 block of 6th Street NW and fired a gun several times before changing magazines and shooting more.  Court documents say a woman inside the building with Mitchell said she felt in danger of being seriously hurt.

Mitchell has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.

