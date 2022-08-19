Mason City man takes plea deal over gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A case of gunfire inside a Mason City building ends with a plea deal.
Dylan James Mitchell, 30 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of carrying weapons for an incident on October 19, 2021. He was originally charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Mason City police say Mitchell was inside a building in the 500 block of 6th Street NW and fired a gun several times before changing magazines and shooting more. Court documents say a woman inside the building with Mitchell said she felt in danger of being seriously hurt.
Mitchell has been sentenced to 30 days in jail and two years of supervised probation.