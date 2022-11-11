 Skip to main content
Mason City man takes plea deal over burglary

Jesse Rafael

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is pleading guilty to a spring break-in.

Jesse Keenan Rafael, 27 of Mason City, was initially charged with first-degree burglary for breaking into a home in the 300 block of W. State Street on May 28 and attacking a man.  Rafael has now pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of third-degree burglary.

His sentencing is scheduled for December 19.

Investigators said blood left at the scene of the break-in was matched to DNA evidence from a 2017 burglary in the 1500 block of Meadowbrook Dr.  Rafael was charged with third-degree burglary for that crime but that charge was later dismissed.

