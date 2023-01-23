 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man sentenced for Xbox assault

  • 0
Derek Rafael 33.jpg

Derek Rafael

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who attacked someone over a video game system is sentenced.

Derek Jeriah Rafael, 28 of Mason City, was accused of assaulting another person on September 30, 2022.  Mason City police say Rafael went to the 600 block of N. Pennsylvania Avenue to buy an Xbox but when the other person tried to leave, Rafael attacked them.

Rafael pleaded guilty to first-degree theft and was sentenced Monday to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and two to five years of supervised probation.  Rafael must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.

Tags

Recommended for you