Mason City man sentenced for tire iron attack

MASON CITY, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out for a tire iron beating in Cerro Gordo County.
Brian Nathaniel Smith, 39 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to assault causing bodily injury for the incident on July 19, 2020, in Mason City.
Investigators say Smith hit another man repeatedly in the face and head with a tire iron in the 800 block of 9th Street NE. Court documents state the victim suffered a cut to the eyebrow that required stitches, bruises to the head and lip, and other minor cuts to his face.
Smith has now been ordered to spend 144 days in jail, with credit for time served, and must pay a $430 fine.