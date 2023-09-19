Mason City man sentenced for three meth crimes

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with meth three times results in probation for a North Iowa man.
Dalles Benjamin Dodge, 45 of Mason City, has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and one count of possession of methamphetamine. Dodge must also get a substance abuse evaluation, follow all recommended treatment, and successfully complete the Cerro Gordo County Drug Court Program.
Law enforcement says Dodge sold meth to someone working with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office twice in September 2022 and once in October 2022. Dodge was then arrested on June 8, 2023, after missing a court hearing and was found in possession of two plastic baggies containing over five grams of meth.
Two additional drug charges against Dodge were dismissed as part of a plea deal.