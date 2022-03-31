Mason City man sentenced for store theft and fairground vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of three crimes is sentenced for two of them.
Law enforcement says Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36 of Mason City, stole a vehicle belonging to 43 North Iowa in December 2020, stole more than $1,500 from Liquor Tobacco and Grocery in Mason City in July 2021, and caused more than $4,300 in damages to the Olsen Building at the North Iowa Events Center in December 2021.
Hufstedler has now pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for the July 2021 incident and second-degree criminal mischief for the December 2021 vandalism. He’s been sentenced to a total of 10 years, with credit for time served.
Hufstedler pleaded not guilty to first-degree theft for the December 2020 incident. A hearing on that matter is set for April 12.