 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Accumulating snow will expand from southern and central Iowa
overnight into much of northern and eastern Iowa Tuesday morning,
lingering through the day and perhaps into Tuesday night. Light
to moderate accumulations are forecast, which will cause travel
difficulties especially during the Tuesday morning commute with
this being the first widespread snowfall of the season.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM
CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.

* WHERE...Parts of north central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Mason City man sentenced for stolen truck

  • 0
Albert Lea restaurant owner charged with COVID violations loses at MN appeals court

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal is reached over a stolen truck in Cerro Gordo County.

The owner of the truck told law enforcement he saw the vehicle drive away from his home in the 1600 block of Opal Drive in Mason City on September 28 and the truck was seen a short time later in the area of Highway 65 and B-20.  Law enforcement says Logan Glenn Conway, 24 of Mason City, loaded his bike into the back of the truck and drove away.

Logan pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.  He was sentenced to two years of supervised probation and must spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility.

Tags

Recommended for you