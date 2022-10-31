Mason City man sentenced for stealing beer from convenience store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man has been sentenced for robbing a Mason City convenience store.
Bradley Eugene Ray Stansbury, 20 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend two years on supervised probation and pay a civil penalty of $1,875.
Stansbury pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary and possession of burglars tools. He was accused of using a key to enter and steal from the Casey’s General Store on 19th Street on July 24. Investigators say Stansbury was taking beer from the store when it was closed.
Stansbury received a deferred judgment, meaning this conviction will be removed from his record if he successfully completes his probation.