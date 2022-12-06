 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires

  • 0
Paige Peyton

Paige Peyton

MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.

Peyton pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson.  Mason City police say Peyton set two fires on September 1 in the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NE.  First, he ignited a pile of leaves and debris with the fire spreading to the corner of a garage, then set fire to a car. 

Peyton allegedly told investigators he started the fires because he was upset with someone.

Tags

Recommended for you