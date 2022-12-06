Mason City man sentenced for starting two fires

MASON CITY, Iowa – Setting two late night fires results in probation for a North Iowa man.
Paige Landon Peyton, 42 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, followed by three years of supervised probation, and pay $1,831 in damages.
Peyton pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree arson. Mason City police say Peyton set two fires on September 1 in the area of North Pennsylvania Avenue and 7th Street NE. First, he ignited a pile of leaves and debris with the fire spreading to the corner of a garage, then set fire to a car.
Peyton allegedly told investigators he started the fires because he was upset with someone.