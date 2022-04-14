Mason City man sentenced for sexually abusing a child

MASON CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing a child is sending a North Iowa man to prison.
Eric Steven Merrill, 35 of Mason City, has been sentenced to up to 25 years behind bars for pleading guilty to second-degree sex abuse.
Prosecutors said Merrill had sexual contact with an underage victim and left Iowa when the investigation into him began. Merrill was later arrested in Arizona.
Court documents state Merrill will have to serve at least 17 years and six months in prison before becoming eligible for parole. He must also register as a sex offender after his release from prison.