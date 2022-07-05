Mason City man sentenced for meth in Hancock County

GARNER, Iowa – A second sentence in a second county results in more probation for a Mason City man.
Spencer Ryan Graves, 32, was ordered Tuesday to spend five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Graves was pulled over on January 12 on Highway 69 near Forest City. Investigators say he was found with 31 grams of liquid methamphetamine, 22 Lortabs, and a meth pipe. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent of meth and a tax stamp violation.
Graves previously pleaded guilty in Cerro Gordo County to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, assault with a dangerous weapon, OWI, and misdemeanor meth possession. That’s for a road rage incident in October 2021. He was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,680.