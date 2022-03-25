Mason City man sentenced for meth and a stolen gun

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is sentenced for dealing in drugs and stolen weapons.
Jacob Raymond Shafer, 30 of Mason City, has entered a guilty plea to possession with methamphetamine with intent to deliver and trafficking in stolen weapons. He was arrested in August 2021 after a traffic stop at 2nd Street NW and N. Adams Avenue. Court documents state a search of the vehicle found meth and a stolen firearm.
Shafer has been ordered to spend three to five years of supervised probation. He must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment and pay a fine of $1,025 and restitution of $1,750.