Mason City man sentenced for meth and a loaded gun

Riley Joe Brekke

Riley Joe Brekke/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa - Meth and a loaded gun mean time in a residential correctional facility for a North Iowa man.

Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 23 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and up to 180 days in a residential facility for pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fourth-degree theft, and person ineligible to carry a firearm.  Brekke must also complete all recommended drug and mental health treatment.

Brekke was arrested on May 1 after a search of his home in the 800 block of N. Delaware Avenue.  Mason City police said they found 20 grams of meth and a loaded handgun.

