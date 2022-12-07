Mason City man sentenced for meth and a loaded gun

MASON CITY, Iowa - Meth and a loaded gun mean time in a residential correctional facility for a North Iowa man.
Riley Joe Morris Brekke, 23 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and up to 180 days in a residential facility for pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, fourth-degree theft, and person ineligible to carry a firearm. Brekke must also complete all recommended drug and mental health treatment.
Brekke was arrested on May 1 after a search of his home in the 800 block of N. Delaware Avenue. Mason City police said they found 20 grams of meth and a loaded handgun.