Mason City man sentenced for May 2021 break-in

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal leads to a deferred judgment for a Cerro Gordo County burglary.
Joshua Dean Jasso, 30 of Mason City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation and must complete all recommended substance abuse treatment.
Jasso was charged with first-degree burglary after Mason City police say he broke into a woman’s home on May 30, 2021, and grabbed her. Investigators say Jasso only left after a neighbor responded to the woman’s cries for help.
He pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary. If Jasso successfully completes his probation, this conviction will be removed from his record.