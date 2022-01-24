 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Dangerous Cold Returns Tonight through Wednesday...

.Temperatures will fall below zero across central Iowa tonight
into Tuesday morning and a breeze from the northwest will create
wind chills lower than 20 below zero over northern Iowa, much of
central Iowa, and a portion of southern Iowa. Northern Iowa will
experience the coldest temperatures and lowest wind chills with
wind chills of 30 to 35 below zero Tuesday morning. Bitter cold
wind chills will persist over northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon
through midday Wednesday while parts of southern into central Iowa
will have a brief moderation in temperatures Tuesday afternoon.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...THEN WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9
AM CST TUESDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TUESDAY TO 11 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. For the first
Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected and as low
as around 30 below zero.

* WHERE...Northern Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CST Tuesday. For the first Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM this
evening to midnight CST tonight. For the second wind chill
Advisory, from 9 AM Tuesday to 11 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Mason City man sentenced for liquor store theft

  • Updated
  • 0
Duo plead not guilty to violent Clear Lake burglary

Ryan Allen

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is going to prison for stealing over $1,500 from a Mason City business.

Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for robbing Liquor Tobacco and Grocery on N Monroe Avenue in Mason City on July 4, 2021.  Court documents state Allen stole over $1,500 from the fish game in the store, hid the money on his person, and then exited the business.

He’s now been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, with credit for time already served.

