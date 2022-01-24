Mason City man sentenced for liquor store theft

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is going to prison for stealing over $1,500 from a Mason City business.
Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to second-degree theft for robbing Liquor Tobacco and Grocery on N Monroe Avenue in Mason City on July 4, 2021. Court documents state Allen stole over $1,500 from the fish game in the store, hid the money on his person, and then exited the business.
He’s now been sentenced to up to five years behind bars, with credit for time already served.