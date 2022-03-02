Mason City man sentenced for late night car chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A late night car chase through Mason City won’t mean more jail time for the driver.
Landon Gabriel Martin, 31 of Mason City, was arrested on December 9, 2021, after speeding away from an attempted traffic stop. Court documents state that began a long pursuit through two parts of Mason City and reached speeds more than 25 miles per hour over the speed limit. Martin’s tires were eventually deflated by stop ticks and he was blocked in at the 900 block of 16th Street NE.
Martin pleaded guilty to eluding and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent. He’s been sentenced to 180 days at a residential correctional facility and two years of supervised probation.