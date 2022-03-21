 Skip to main content
Mason City man sentenced for January car chase

Clay Kalvig

MASON CITY, Iowa – A short car chase leads to a short jail sentence in Cerro Gordo County. 

Clay Douglas Kalvig, 33 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to eluding for refusing to pull over for a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s deputy on January 15.  Court documents state the pursuit ended when Kalvig crashed his vehicle into a tree near the intersection of 1st Street NW and North Taylor Avenue.  The Sheriff’s Office says Kalvig’s vehicle was disabled and he tried to run away but was quickly caught by a deputy. 

He’s been sentenced to 30 days in jail. 

