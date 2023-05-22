Mason City man sentenced for high-speed chase and crash

MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentence is handed down for a high-speed chase through Cerro Gordo County.
Anthony Gregory Holmes Jr., 36 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to eluding-25 miles or more over the speed limit and possession of a firearm by a felon. Holmes was arrested on February 7 after law enforcement said he sped away from an attempted traffic stop at 6th Street NE and North Delaware Avenue, going 60 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone.
Court documents state Holmes crashed into a tree at the intersection of North Delaware Avenue and 11th Street NE and a 16-gauge shotgun was found in his vehicle.
Holmes has been ordered to spend up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility, complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment, and remain on supervised probation for five years.