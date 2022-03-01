Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County beating

GARNER, Iowa – Beating a Hancock County woman results in fines and jail time for a Mason City man.
Blake Michael Walderbach, 28, pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury. A charge of willful injury causing bodily injury was dismissed.
Law enforcement says Walderbach got into an argument with a husband and wife in the 400 block of E 2nd Street in Garner on June 27. Court documents state the wife went out to talk to Walderbach while he was sitting in his truck and he punched her, choked her, forced her to get into the truck, drove out of town, and continued to punch her in the face and slammed her head against the truck’s dashboard.
Investigators say the woman suffered a concussion and other minor injuries.
Walderbach was sentenced Tuesday to two days in jail, fined $855, ordered to pay $2,339.74 in restitution, and must serve two years of supervised probation.