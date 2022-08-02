 Skip to main content
Mason City man sentenced for Hancock County bar fight

GARNER, Iowa – A Mason City man accused of attacking four people during a bar fight pleads guilty. 

Jamie Lee Paulsen, 36, took a plea deal to one count of assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor, and has been sentenced to seven days in jail and fined $430. 

Paulsen was arrested for a fight at Mat’s Place in Garner.  Law enforcement says Paulsen hit a man inside the bar, then hit a bartender at the back door of the establishment.  Investigators say that led to a fight involving more of the bar patrons in a back alley. 

Investigators say one of the people in the fight had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible concussion, a broken bone in his face, and a broken hand. 

