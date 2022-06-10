Mason City man sentenced for Grundy County burglaries

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa – The first of two Mason City men is sentenced for trying to steal ATMs in Grundy County.
Ryan Sergei Marek, 31, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal mischief, attempted third-degree burglary, and third-degree burglary. He was given consecutive sentences totally 12 years in prison.
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office says Marek and Brandon Wayne Hufstedler, 36, were responsible for numerous burglaries in the town of Dike, including attempts to remove ATMs at two banks.
Hufstedler was charged with four counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, and possession of burglar tools. His sentencing is scheduled for July 5.