Mason City man sentenced for escape, meth possession

Joshua Teeter

Joshua Teeter/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – Escaping a detention facility and getting caught with drugs means more probation for a North Iowa man.

Joshua Thomas Teeter, 24 of Mason City, was recaptured in December 2021 after he escaped in August 2021.  Court documents state Teeter dropped a backpack while trying to evade law enforcement and methamphetamine was found inside.

Teeter has now pleaded guilty to escape as a habitual felony offender and possession of meth-3rd offense as a habitual offender.  He’s been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and must spend five years of supervised probation.

