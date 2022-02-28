Mason City man sentenced for escape, meth possession

MASON CITY, Iowa – Escaping a detention facility and getting caught with drugs means more probation for a North Iowa man.
Joshua Thomas Teeter, 24 of Mason City, was recaptured in December 2021 after he escaped in August 2021. Court documents state Teeter dropped a backpack while trying to evade law enforcement and methamphetamine was found inside.
Teeter has now pleaded guilty to escape as a habitual felony offender and possession of meth-3rd offense as a habitual offender. He’s been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility and must spend five years of supervised probation.