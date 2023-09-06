 Skip to main content
Mason City man sentenced for drugs and illegal gun possession

Darius Stackhouse 2.jpg

Darius Stackhouse/Cerro Gordo Co. Jail

MASON CITY, Iowa – Getting caught with illegal drugs and a gun results in probation for a North Iowa man.

Darius Tremaine Stackhouse, 31 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and possession of a firearm as a felon.  He was arrested after law enforcement searched a home in the 1400 block of S. Pennsylvania Avenue in Mason City on May 22, 2022.

Investigators say they found a handgun, marijuana, and methamphetamine.

Stackhouse has been sentenced to five years of supervised probation.

