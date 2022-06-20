Mason City man sentenced for deadly Cedar Falls shootout

WATERLOO, Iowa – One North Iowa man has been sentenced for his role in a fatal shootout in Cedar Falls that killed a Clear Lake teen.
Daniel Martez Judon, 24 of Mason City, has been given 10 years in prison for pleading guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Waterloo police say Judon, Brandon Javon Mitchell, and Arthur Craig Lang were in a vehicle in Cedar Falls on February 6 when a confrontation with several pedestrians escalated into gunfire. Lange, 19 of Cedar Falls, was killed in the shootout and police say Mitchell critically injured another man named Darius Holt.
Mitchell, 26 of Mason City, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser. His trial is set to start July 26 in Black Hawk County District Court.