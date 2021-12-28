Mason City man sentenced for collision that injured two people

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a collision that injured two people.
Kade Levern Hambly, 21 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend 14 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1,875. Hambly pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense for a crash on July 16.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Hambly’s truck collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 265th Street and Vine Avenue. Investigators say Hambly did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection and the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were hurt and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.
Hambly has also been sentenced to one year of supervised probation.