Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...

Freezing rain and a wintry mix will continue into mid day in
central Iowa, with both a wintry mix and snow in eastern Iowa
through the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times. In central
Iowa conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise above
freezing this afternoon, but in northeastern Iowa the wintry mix
may persist until this evening due to cooler temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and wet snow. Total snow
accumulations of one to two inches and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads, possibly impacting the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and be careful while driving or walking.

&&

Mason City man sentenced for collision that injured two people

MASON CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man is sentenced for a collision that injured two people.

Kade Levern Hambly, 21 of Mason City, has been ordered to spend 14 days in jail, with credit for time served, and fined $1,875.  Hambly pleaded guilty to OWI-2nd offense for a crash on July 16.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Hambly’s truck collided with another vehicle at the intersection of 265th Street and Vine Avenue.  Investigators say Hambly did not stop for a stop sign at the intersection and the driver and passenger in the other vehicle were hurt and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center for treatment.

Hambly has also been sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

