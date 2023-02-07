Mason City man sentenced for Clear Lake vandalism

MASON CITY, Iowa – A vandalism spree means probation for a Mason City man.
Austin Dean Mahana, 25, has been sentenced to 180 days in a residential correctional facility, five years of supervised probation, and must complete all recommended substance abuse and mental health treatment. Mahana has also been ordered to pay $989.20 in damages.
Law enforcement says Mahana pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal mischief for using a hammer on October 17, 2022, to cause more than $10,000 in damage to a Corvette on Sunset View Drive in Clear Lake, as well as damaging another vehicle at that location and destroying multiple mailboxes in the area.