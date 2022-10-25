Mason City man sentenced for child sex aubse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is sent to prison for a sex crime with a child.
Charles Adolph Mimms, 36 of Mason City, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars and will have to sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry within five days of his release.
Mimms was accused of performing a sex act with a child under the age of 12 in Mason City in June 2022. He entered an Alford plea to one count of lascivious acts with a child. An Alford plea means Mimms does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.