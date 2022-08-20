Mason City man sentenced for burglary, gunfire

MASON CITY, Iowa – A plea deal over three crimes results in five years of supervised probation.
Javail Kasean McKnight, 21 of Mason City, has been sentenced for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, going armed with intent, and third-degree criminal mischief.
McKnight was first accused of illegally entering a Mason City home through an unlocked window on October 1, 2021, while the homeowner was sleeping. Mason City police say McKnight also fired three bullets into the driver’s side door of a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and S. Virginia Avenue on November 21, 2021.
McKnight was also accused of entering an apartment in the 1000 block of S. Illinois Avenue later on November 21, 2021, assaulting someone, and damaging a television and cell phone.