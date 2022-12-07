Mason City man sentenced for break-in in rural Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - A man accused of repeatedly burglarizing a home in Rockford is sentenced to prison.
Ryan Matthew Allen, 39 of Mason City, was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary and one count of second-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say he broke into a home in the 1200 block of 215th Street three times between June 9 and June 15 of 2021. Court documents state that during one burglary, Allen caused over $1,500 in damage to two safes.
Allen pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree burglary and has been ordered to spend up to five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine.